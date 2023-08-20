Sexy! Sonali Raut Looks Hot In Red Plunging Neckline Dress, Fans React; Check Photos

Sonali Raut has raised the temperature with her recent sizzling photos in a red plunging neckline dress that has left fans in awe. The actress’s scintillating style choice is garnering a flurry of reactions from fans who are showering her with compliments on her stunning look.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sonali shared two set of photos in which she was seen wearing a red colour dress. She flaunted her curves in a plunging neckline dress that exudes both glamour and allure. Her bold fashion statement is igniting a social media frenzy, with fans expressing their admiration for her stunning appearance. One of the fans called her awesome.

Take a look here:

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.