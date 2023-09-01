Sexy! Sophie Choudry Turns Up The Heat In A Racy Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sophie Choudry often goes viral for her impeccable fashion sense as she keeps delivering one stunning look after another. The fashionista took to Instagram on Friday to share a hot video of herself enjoying some relaxation time at the beach. Sophie looked like sunshine amid the blue waves as she donned a yellow string bikini with a matching thong and sarong tied around her waist.

Sophie walked barefoot on the sand and twirled as she smiled at the camera and flipped her beachy hair. She captioned the video, “The last of summer💛" and synced it to the song I Know What You Want.

Sophie’s fans flooded the comments section of the post with heart and fire emojis. One fan even said that the sizzling beauty was “aging like fine wine". Another fan commented, “Gorgeous stunning and beautiful ❤️ @sophiechoudry." “No woman looks hotter than you queen❤," added another.

Sophie had also posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday in which she stood against the backdrop of the bright blue sea, as she posed in her gorgeous, yellow, backless bikini set. With her back to the camera, Sophie looked at the sky as she held her hair to seemingly tie a ponytail.

She recently marked one year of the release of her song Gori Hai. The British singer posted a video of herself performing the song in a sexy red blouse and mini skirt. She captioned the video, “Gori Hai released a year ago today! So grateful to get so much love for it wherever I perform! And grateful that so many of you still tag me on reels!! Time to get ready for the next!!!"

Some fans even urged Sophie to release new music on her latest post. One person wrote, “Sis we need new music ideally some remix #oldisgold ❤️." Sophie has voiced songs such as Gori Hai and Hungama Ho Gaya.