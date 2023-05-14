Sexy! Sunny Leone Looks Smoking Hot In Red Body-Hugging Dress at Her Birthday Bash, Video Goes Viral

Sunny Leone on Saturday celebrated her birthday in style, and a video of her in a stunning red dress has gone viral on social media. The actress looked smoking hot in the body-hugging dress, which showed off her curves to perfection.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Sunny can be seen cutting a cake and thanking the media. She is wearing a red colour dress, which featured a plunging neckline. The dress is flaunting her curves and her fans couldn’t get enough of the actress’ sizzling look. She has also applied minimalistic makeup. The video quickly went viral, with fans showering Sunny with compliments and birthday wishes. Many praised her for her stunning looks and her confidence, while others wished her all the best for the year ahead.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sunny has since become a popular actress in Bollywood, appearing in several hit films over the years. The actress enjoys a massive following on social media platforms. The actress recently attended an award show in Mumbai when she was asked at the red carpet about the person who gives the best advice in the industry. To this, Sunny said “Everybody gives me gyan," and further added “I live in a bubble! I run away from gyan."

She also revealed that she would love to live the life of Hollywood star Johnny Deep. Besides this, Sunny also shared that it is the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who is always cheerful at parties.

On the work front, she has collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in his upcoming crime actioner Kennedy. Even before its theatrical release, the movie created a huge buzz after it was selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her, the movie also features Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett and Pramod Sanghi in prominent roles. She will be next seen in Quotation Gang. The upcoming film features Sunny Leone with an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sarah, among others. The crime thriller has been shot in scenic locations such as Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, promising an exciting cinematic experience.