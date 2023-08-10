CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Sexy! Sunny Leone Paints the Town Red In a Hot, Body-hugging Dress; Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Sexy! Sunny Leone Paints the Town Red In a Hot, Body-hugging Dress; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 08:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Leone stuns in read. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Leone stuns in read. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Leone turned heads in a sexy red dress at an event in Mumbai. Her look has gone viral.

Trust Sunny Leone to set temperatures rising first thing in the morning. The actress was spotted attending an event late Wednesday night and boy, she looked oh-so-sexy! The Kennedy star stepped out in a gorgeous red-cut, body-hugging outfit. The outfit featured a cut in the midriff, exposing her toned tummy and giving a good look at her curves. Sunny confidently posed for the cameras and even flashed her contagious smile at the paparazzi.

Sunny was joined by her husband, Daniel Weber. He looked dapper in a black suit. While he posed for a few photos with Sunny, he stepped back to let the spotlight be on her alone. Watch the video below:

Isn’t she looking absolutely stunning? Besides her striking fashion looks, Sunny also dominates the headlines for her acting in films. Sunny forayed into Bollywood, making her debut in 2012’s Jism 2. She went on to star in numerous movies and appear in dance numbers. However, Sunny’s meatiest role to date is Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy. The film recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, receiving critical acclaim and a seven-minute standing ovation. The standing ovation left Sunny Leone emotional. A video of her reaction had gone viral at the time.

This film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop who is presumed dead for a long time and operates secretly for the corrupt system. Sunny played the role of Charlie in this movie. This film boasts of a stellar cast including Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Kurush Deboo, Abhishek Deswal, KK Gautam, and many others.

On the personal front, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber tied the knot in 2011. They adopted a daughter named Nisha in 2017 and welcomed their sons through surrogacy in 2018.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Sunny Leone
  2. bollywood
first published:August 10, 2023, 08:19 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 08:19 IST