Sexy! Surveen Chawla Oozes Hotness In A Sizzling Power Suit With Black Bra, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sacred Games actress Surveen Chawla sure knows how to heat up social media. The Bollywood diva has been sending temperatures soaring with her sexy outfits from the Cannes 2023. On Sunday, Surveen Chawla shared a very, very hot video of her modelling a power suit at the French Riviera.

In the video, Surveen Chawla is oozing hotness wearing a leopard print power suit over a sexy black bralette as she poses for the racy photo shoot. The actress accessorized her glamorous look with chains and a statement bracelet. Surveen’s video went viral in no time. One user commented, “The woman who is as mature in acting as she is in glamour." Another one said, “You are so hot."

Last week, Surveen Chawla walked the Cannes red carpet in a vibrant yellow lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Seema Gujral. When at Cannes, shine brighter than the sun, wrote Surveen along with her images in the sensational outfit.

Surveen paired her Cannes outfit with a matching lehenga skirt that had a floor-grazing hem length, a chandelier-styled embroidery of sequins and beads, a voluminous layered silhouette, and a high-rise waist.

Speaking of her Cannes experience, Surveen Chawla told ANI, “I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and I couldn’t be happier to be here. Cannes is the perfect platform for artists to express themselves, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase my style and represent Indian cinema. This year, I wanted to make a statement with my fashion choice, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do just that. The fusion of classic and contemporary elements in the design perfectly aligned with my personal style. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey."