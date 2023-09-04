Sexy! Urfi Javed Sports Aquarium Themed Bralette As She Gives a Twist To 'Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai'

Urfi Javed is called the DIY expert for a reason. Each time she drops a photo or video of herself on social media, she leaves everyone absolutely stunned. With her sartorial choices, Urfi Javed has repeatedly proved that her creativity is beyond imagination. Recently too, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen sporting an aquarium-themed bralette.

In the clip, Urfi Javed posed in a bralette which was made up of a plastic bag filled with water and fish. In the caption of her post, the fashionista wrote, “Machli jal ki rani hai" along with a fish emoji.

Needless to say, Urfi’s latest look left netizens stunned. Several users reacted to it and complimented the actress for her creativity. “This is something beyond the imagination," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “I liked this but make sure the fishes aren’t harmed!" Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed has surely created a niche for herself. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. While Urfi’s sartorial choices are loved by many, the actress is often trolled too for the same. In a recent interview, Urfi admitted that social media trolling impacts her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me,” she said at the Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast.