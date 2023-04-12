Shaakuntalam First Reviews Say Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Is 'Mind-Blowing'

Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending ever since the announcement was made. The film trailer has only increased the excitement level among the fans. They are eagerly waiting for April 14 when the mythological drama will hit the screen. However, ahead of release, the makers have pulled up their socks and promoting the film on all platforms. Recently, a special screening was held for a few lucky people and the first reactions are out.

If the early reviews are anything to by, Shaakuntalam will be a sure-shot blockbuster. One user wrote, “Shaakuntalam is a movie where you can sit along with your whole family and enjoy.. it’s like beautiful poetry.. it will hit you like a cool breeze in a hot summer for 2 hours." Another one tweeted, “The brilliance of the film is the cast - their performance, charisma and the way they looked."

A media friend of mine said #Shaakuntalam is mind-blowing VFX was top notch and @Samanthaprabhu2 onscreen so gorgeous and Kiran sir was excellent #Shaakuntalam #Shaakunthalam #ShaakuntalamOnApril14— Ramesh (@rameshSriti) April 11, 2023

#Shaakuntalam is a movie where you can sit along with your whole family and enjoy.. it's like beautiful poetry.. it will hit you like a cool breeze in a hot summer for 2hrs #ShaakuntalamMagicFromApril14 pic.twitter.com/LuvHP9WhVY— Shaks Sam Fan (@shakeerasyed) April 11, 2023

Standing ovation for @Samanthaprabhu2 for this MAHAL scene I never imagined Sam will do a cake walk for a character like this in #Shaakuntalam The way she expressed Shakuntala's pain made my heart heavy i got tears Kudos #Samantha you proved you are born for Acting pic.twitter.com/nMiT40d56l — SamAnu{ShaakuntalamOnApril14th } (@SamzCraziestFan) April 11, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a tweet asking fans to shower love on the film. She wrote, “Cannot wait for everyone to love #Shaakuntalam from the 14th. We have done our very best.. #Shaakuntalam will soon be yours. #ShaakuntalamOnApril14 .” Fans quickly responded and dropped lovely comments. One of the fans wrote, “It will be guaranteed blockbuster Sam! Don’t worry and take care of yourself.” Another wrote, “It will definitely pay off all the hard work you’ve put in Sam and the whole Shaakuntalam team!! Eagerly waiting to see what you has in store for us.”

Recently, Samantha also revealed five crazy things about the film. She mentioned, “I ended up wearing 30 kg lehengas to dance. And when I was spinning, the lehenga would take me out of the frame and the dance master Raju sir would ask, ‘why can’t you stay in frame?’ I was like, I am trying, but the length is taking me out of the frame. So when I spun, I would spin and then the length would push me out of the frame. So we had to do like 10 to 15 takes for that. That was crazy."

