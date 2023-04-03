Shaakuntalam Star Ananya Nagalla Is A Vision In White Floral Saree

Ananya Nagalla is a well-known face of the Telugu film industry. She made her acting debut in 2019 with Mallesham. Since her first project, Ananya has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Apart from her acting prowess, she is also known for her fashion statements. The actress recently shared a gorgeous picture in her traditional avatar on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen in a plain off-white floral printed saree which she paired with a maroon colour sleeveless blouse. She opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple. Ananya kept her hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings and a bindi.

Fans have praised her in the comment section. Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “She is always coming with explosive expressions," and another wrote, “Wow it’s nice." “Looking stunning," wrote a third user.

Well not only in traditional outfits but Ananya also slays in western outfits. A few days back, the actress dropped a series of photos where she was seen donning a cold-shouldered floral printed top which she paired with a pair of black jeans. She was seen sitting on a couch and relishing French Fries. Sharing the photos. the actress wrote, “Morningsss" in the caption.

The pictures went viral in no time. Seeing the post, her fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the professional front, Ananya will soon be seen in the upcoming historical film Shaakuntalam. The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie is based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam written by Kalidasa. It stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru dynasty. Apart from them, the movie also features Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

