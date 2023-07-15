Shaan Reveals Using Anti-Aging Creams: 'They Didn't Work On Me. Feeling Young Is More Important'

Singer Shaan, who rose to fame in the 1990s, recently discussed the frequent questions he gets asked about how he looks so young. Acknowledging the changes in his looks over the years, he recounted an incident where he experimented with anti-aging creams that didn’t quite deliver the desired results.

During a Bollywood Hungama interview, the 50-year-old singer was asked about people reacting to his age and he said that he goes through his old photos, he sees a stark difference. “When I hear things like this, I look at my old pictures and I think ‘No, of course there is a difference.’ But when people say that, it works like a ‘age reducer.’ There are creams for that, but they don’t work. I had started using the anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle creams a while ago and it doesn’t do much. In fact, I have oily skin and it gives me acne.”

After a 14-year-long hiatus, Shaan recently made a comeback to hosting with the show Mika Di Vohti, a reality show where singer Mika Singh sought a life partner. During the show, Shaan candidly shared his thoughts on feeling young. He said, “Look at Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, of course it didn’t work out for them… But you know, look at Malaika and Arjun, today age is not an issue anymore. It’s not because you can stay fit and look and be fit, but because you can feel young. And feeling young is very important.”

Shaan also shared his views on the trend of singers recreating songs and said that in the past, songs were recreated primarily for their melody. He said that back then the primary focus was on preserving the essence of the song. ““The most important thing is they chose songs for the melody of that song. Now, I see a lot of songs that are being recreated which shouldn’t have been created to start with.”