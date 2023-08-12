Shabana Azmi Catches Up With Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji In Melbourne Ahead Of 14th Indian Film Festival Appearance

The 14th Indian Film Festival has kicked off at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall Arts Centre. The coming days will see many celebrities including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Malaika Arora, and Bhumi Pednekar gracing the event. Shabana Azmi has also reached the Australian city and is all set to grace the stage as the Chief Guest. She will also hoist the Indian flag in honour of the 77th Independence Day.

Shabana Azmi met with her industry friends for dinner soon after she reached Melbourne and shared a glimpse of the evening on Instagram. She was accompanied by Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda for a candid picture on the streets of Melbourne. Sharing the picture, the veteran actress wrote, “In Melbourne post dinner, which I joined straight from the airport! Enthu cutlet !!!"

Fans were quite excited to see an ensemble of Indian celebrities together. One of them commented, “You and Rani mam in one frame, wish you both work on some project soon." Another person praised Shabana Azmi for her recent projects, saying, “Ma’am just enjoyed watching you in RRKPK….wailting for Ghoomer too."

Shabana Azmi Recently featured in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. She essayed the role of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother Jamini. The veteran actress’ chemistry with Dharmendra on screen has been creating waves amongst fans. Next, she will be seen in the R Balki’s sports drama Ghoomar, starring Saiyami Kher, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film was screened at the 14th Indian Film Festival in Melbourne and tells the story of a physically challenged cricket player who finds her way to break new ground and become successful.

Speaking about Ghoomar and her role in the sports drama, Shabana Azmi told Indulge Express, “The film portrays a rollercoaster journey for the player, with both triumphs and challenges, creating a thrilling and engaging experience. In the movie, I portray the role of the girl’s grandmother, who has a deep love for cricket and manages her granddaughter in the sport."

The actress also said that there has been a noticeable change in how women are portrayed in cinema today. According to her, women who play conventional roles, such as the selfless wife or the understanding mother, are no longer accepted by the audience. Additionally, the distinctions between independent and mainstream cinema are also diminishing. Ghoomar will release in theatres on August 18