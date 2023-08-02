Shabana Azmi Reveals Javed Akhtar's Reaction To Her Kiss With Dharmendra: 'What Bothered Him Was...'

After Dharmendra and Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi has opened up about the much talked about kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi took the audience by surprise with their lip-lock in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer. In the film, Shabana plays Dharmendra’s long-lost lover who reunites with him several years later. The kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana has become a hot top of discussion on the internet. Now, Shabana has revealed how veteran lyricist-screenwriter and her husband, Javed Akhtar, reacted to the kiss.

In an interview with Zoom, Shabana said, “People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Shabana further said that Javed Akhtar was not “bothered” about her kiss with Dharmendra. “What bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”

Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Dharmendra opened up about his kissing scene with Shabana. “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it," Dharmendra told us.