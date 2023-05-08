Shabana Azmi Lashes Out At Those Seeking Ban On The Kerala Story; Says 'Nobody Has The Right To...'

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding the film, actor Shabana Azmi has expressed her support for The Kerala Story. On Monday, she took to Twitter to say that those who seek to ban the film are equally misguided as those who wanted to ban Laal Singh Chaddha last year. Before its release on August 11th last year, a group of individuals on social media began the “boycott Bollywood" movement against Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite featuring Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, the film tanked at the box office.

Shabana wrote on social media, “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority." Take a look at her tweet here:

Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority .— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023

The trailer of The Kerala Story faced criticism for claiming that 32,000 girls from the state had gone missing and joined ISIS. This sparked a debate as some argued that the figure was exaggerated. In response to the backlash, the film’s team removed the figure and described the film as the story of three women from Kerala.

On the other hand, The Kerala Story’s release was not stayed by the Kerala High Court, which ruled that the trailer did not contain anything offensive to any particular community. The court also noted that the CBFC had reviewed the film and deemed it suitable for public exhibition. After the Kerala High Court declined to issue a stay order on its release, the film premiered in theatres on May 5. The film features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in leading roles, and is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

