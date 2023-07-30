Shabana Azmi Reveals Facing Humiliation On Parvarish Set, Says ‘I Wanted To Quit Bollywood’

Shabana Azmi, who was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, is known as a versatile actor in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Ankur which was released in 1974. She has worked in many films but during the shooting of Parvarish, she had a bad experience and also decided to quit Bollywood. Recently, in a conversation, Shabana shared how she was left embarrassed when couldn’t perform a dance sequence in the film.

During a podcast, the veteran actress told Adi Pocha, “I cannot dance to save my life. I have two left feet. I had asked Kamal Master, he was choreographer. I said ‘Please give me rehearsals.’ He said rehearsal is not needed. You just have to clap.” Shabana said when she went to the sets, she found out it was a full-fledged dance. “It was so frightening because I was with Neetu Singh. Even before I could figure out where I have to put my right foot, and left foot, Neetu would have done two rehearsals and sat over there.”

Parvarish starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead role. The film performed well at the box office.

Adding to it more, she revealed, “I was really very nervous. I told Kamal Ji it was very complicated and can we change it a little bit. There were a lot of junior artists on the sets. He said ‘Okay, lights off. Now Shabana Ji is now going to teach Kamal dance master what steps to do’. It was so humiliating and bad that I just ran off the set. I was in these ghastly clothes. I went (out) to find my car was not there. In those clothes I started walking barefoot to my house in Juhu, crying away and saying ‘I am not going to work in any film anymore. I just don’t want this humiliation.”

She even mentioned that film director Manmohan Desai appologised to her and then she returned the next day to do the film.