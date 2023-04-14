Shabana Azmi Reveals Satish Kaushik Wanted to 'Die By Suicide' After Failure of This Film, Says 'He Saw...'

A musical event was organised by Anupam Kher to mark the birth anniversary of the late actor Satish Kaushik on Thursday, April 13, 2023. At the event, Shabana Azmi turned emotional and recalled some of the happy moments she shared with Satish Kaushik. The actress also recollected a time when Satish was so devastated by the failure of the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja that he contemplated suicide. She stated, “After the film failed, he was a (sad soul) and he had this feeling that, “now I should die."

Shabana added that he was on the first floor at that time, searching for ways to take his own life. However, while looking down from there, he spotted a party taking place where potatoes and brinjals were being fried. Upon seeing the vegetables, He was like, “yaar main aloo baigan ke beech mein agar kud ke marr jaunga toh yeh kharab death hogi (It will be a terrible death if I fall between potatoes and brinjals)."

Shabana Azmi also recounted another incident. “Once, he walked out of a nursing home with his X-rays in his hand. That is when Shyam Bengal, who had heard from someone that Satish Kaushik is a great actor, called him. He told Satish to bring some of his photos and come to his house. Satish looked at the X-rays and joked, “Shyam babu, main X-ray bhej dunga, kyunki andar se main bohot khoobsurat hoon" ( I will share my X-rays as well because I am beautiful from the inside)," she said.

The actress went on to mention how much Satish Kaushik cared for his daughter Vanshika. She recounted an incident when she was in Budapest and received a call from Kaushik. He was in tears as he had contracted COVID along with his daughter Vanshika. However, due to quarantine protocols, they were not allowed to stay together. Kaushik was worried about his little girl being alone and implored the actress to do something to prevent their separation, stating, “main mar jaaunga (I will die)" if they separate him from his daughter.

Apart from Shabana Azmi, several celebs including Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and many more attended the event and recalled memories with the late actor.

Satish Kaushik earned a reputation for his notable contributions to popular movies like Udta Punjab, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, and Deewana Mastana. He also directed various films, including Tere Naam, Milenge Milenge, and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. His last appearance as an actor was in the movie Chhatriwali, which was released in theatres in January 2023, a few months before his death. He had completed filming for his role as politician Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency before his passing.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here