Shabana Azmi Says She Has 'Huge Fights' With Javed Akhtar and 'Want To Kill Each Other' But...

Shabna Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for over almost 40 years now. However, in a recent interview, Shabana shared if her definition of love and equation with Javed has changed in these years. The veteran actress mentioned that she was ‘never romantic’ and added that her relationship with Javed has evolved into friendship in this time.

Shabana Azmi On Her Equation With Javed Akhtar

“I was never a romantic, to begin with. I find that young girls, maybe today it has changed today, but young girls during my era had great ideas about romance. It would be fed on the fairytales, storybooks, and all the little cartoon books they would read. But I was never like that because I saw my parents’ marriage, which started with a lot of romance and then evolved into friendship. So what I have valued greatly is friendship," Shabana told Filmfare.

Shabana Azmi Talks About Her Fights With Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi further revealed that she and Javed Akhtar fight a lot but went on to say that they are each others’ best friends. “Javed and I have huge fights and want to kill each other but at the end of the day, respecting the other person is important. We have the same worldview. We were children of parents who were so similar that we should have had an arranged marriage. Both our fathers were poets, they were both from communist parties and they were both Hindi film lyricists. There’s a lot of friendship between us. Javed is fond of saying that Shabana is my best friend. And this friendship is so strong that even marriage could not ruin it," she added.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar tied the knot in 1984. Prior to Shabana, Javed was married to screenwriter Honey Irani. He has two children from her - actor, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.