CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » Shabana Azmi Speaks About Javed Akhtar’s First Wife Honey Irani, Says ‘I Do Not Talk About...’
1-MIN READ

Shabana Azmi Speaks About Javed Akhtar’s First Wife Honey Irani, Says ‘I Do Not Talk About...’

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 20:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Shabana Azmi opens up on her equation with Honey Irani.

Shabana Azmi opens up on her equation with Honey Irani.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar married in 1984. Prior to their marriage, Javed had two children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, from his first wife, Honey Irani.

Shabana Azmi recently opened up on her bond with Javed Akhtar’s children, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. She shared that their relationship is built on friendship and trust and credits it to Javed’s ex-wife Honey Irani. She also stated that, if Honey had decided that the kids should not be friends with her, their relationship would not have ever been built.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar married in 1984. However, prior to their marriage, Javed had two children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, from his first wife, Honey Irani. In an interview with Filmfare, Shabana shared that her relationship with Javed’s children is based on ‘friendship and trust’. “We are very friendly. I have a great relationship with them based on friendship and trust. I value Farhan and Zoya very much and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom Honey (Irani). I must say that she was very generous.”

She further added,“If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me. So I have to accept in all honesty that I owe it to Honey that I have such a beautiful relationship not only with her children but also with her. We have a beautiful, happy bond. And I don’t poke my nose in their business. If I feel there is something they would rather not talk about, I do not talk about it.”

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Javed Akhtar also shared, despite his divorce with Honey, they continue to remain friendly. “Meri zindagi mein do auratein hain jinse mere bahut hi ache relation hain. Ek ka shaadi kuch nahi bigad saki aur dusre ka divorce kuch nahi bigad saka (I have two women in my life with whom I have great relationships. Marriage could not ruin one, and divorce could not ruin the other one). I am very very friendly with Honey and obviously, Shabana is my best friend.”

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Javed Akhtar
  3. Shabana Azmi
first published:May 30, 2023, 20:58 IST
last updated:May 30, 2023, 20:58 IST