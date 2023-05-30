Shabana Azmi Speaks About Javed Akhtar’s First Wife Honey Irani, Says ‘I Do Not Talk About...’

Shabana Azmi recently opened up on her bond with Javed Akhtar’s children, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. She shared that their relationship is built on friendship and trust and credits it to Javed’s ex-wife Honey Irani. She also stated that, if Honey had decided that the kids should not be friends with her, their relationship would not have ever been built.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar married in 1984. However, prior to their marriage, Javed had two children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, from his first wife, Honey Irani. In an interview with Filmfare, Shabana shared that her relationship with Javed’s children is based on ‘friendship and trust’. “We are very friendly. I have a great relationship with them based on friendship and trust. I value Farhan and Zoya very much and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom Honey (Irani). I must say that she was very generous.”

She further added,“If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me. So I have to accept in all honesty that I owe it to Honey that I have such a beautiful relationship not only with her children but also with her. We have a beautiful, happy bond. And I don’t poke my nose in their business. If I feel there is something they would rather not talk about, I do not talk about it.”

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Javed Akhtar also shared, despite his divorce with Honey, they continue to remain friendly. “Meri zindagi mein do auratein hain jinse mere bahut hi ache relation hain. Ek ka shaadi kuch nahi bigad saki aur dusre ka divorce kuch nahi bigad saka (I have two women in my life with whom I have great relationships. Marriage could not ruin one, and divorce could not ruin the other one). I am very very friendly with Honey and obviously, Shabana is my best friend.”