Shabana Azmi Takes Nostalgic Trip With Rocky Aur Rani's Co-Star Dharmendra In Rare Pic

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are setting the silver screen ablaze, as their latest collaboration in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has left audiences stunned. Karan Johar’s decision to cast these two stars in the film has not only rekindled their on-screen chemistry, but also features a surprising kiss. The love they’re receiving is undeniable and Shabana Azmi recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her earlier film Mardon Wali Baat, in which she shared the screen with Dharmendra.

A vintage picture of the duo from the film set captures their youthful charm. The actress is seen in an orange saree, while Dharmendra looks appealing in a stylish green jacket and black t-shirt, with his arms wrapped around her. Sharing the picture, the RRKPK star wrote, “At the time Jamini from Rocky Aur Rani must have met Kanwalji. From Mardon Wali Baat.”

Shabana Azmi’s latest post not only captured the attention of social media users, but fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who designed Alia Bhat’s attire in the film shared heart emoji, while Shahna Goswami couldn’t contain her excitement and wrote, “Best. Watching it again right now. Can’t get over this film."

Reacting to the post, a user felt, “This pic should have been used in the movie. What a good-looking and graceful pair.”

Another asked, “Why weren’t your old pics used?”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The characters Jamini and Kanwal, portrayed by Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, are Rani’s grandmother and Rocky’s grandfather. While Jaya Bachchan plays Kanwal’s wife, Rocky’s grandmother.

In a recent conversation with Cinema Express, Shabana Azmi spoke about the audience’s reaction to her kissing scene with Dharmendra in the movie. She said, “I never thought it was a big deal. I always knew it was going to be a small peck on the lips. For me, it was the most natural thing in the world. I don’t know what the audience is going crazy about. In another film I kissed Nandita Das. Hopefully, this was more comforting to watch.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features actors such as Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Anjali Anand, and Kshitee Jog in supporting roles.