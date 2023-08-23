Shabana Azmi Warns Against Phishing Attempts Under Her Name, Files Police Complaint

Shabana Azmi needs no introduction. She has made an impression throughout the years with her riveting onscreen performances (we have been the latest witness in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), her impressive character choices and her splendid aura. Married to Javed Akhtar, she was recently embroiled in a controversy for kissing Dharmendra in the said film. Apart from this, the veteran beauty is currently making headlines for lodging a police complaint regarding ‘Phishing’ attempts.

Shabana Azmi faced an unwanted incident on August 22. Informing her fans and followers, she took to Twitter and said that someone has been trying to impersonate her through messages. The 72-year-old actress lodged a police complaint regarding phishing attempts under her name and also shared a message.

Shabana Azmi’s Message On Twitter

The actress wrote, “NOTICE… It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger. Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811675. Thank you."

Check her tweet:

NOTICE

It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger. Please do not reply or pick any… — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 22, 2023

Last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback film, Shabana Azmi played a fun, emotional role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the lead actors, Shabana was the highlight of the film, given her undeniable chemistry with Dharmendra. In the movie, Shabana and Dharmendra play lost lovers. The movie also had Jaya Bachchan, who essayed the role of rude matriarch and Dharmendra’s wife and Ranveer aka Rocky’s grandmother.

Amid her controversial kiss scene, Shabana had told the news agency PTI, “I think the maximum comments that I’m getting are like, ‘Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role and you carry it out with such grace’. Grace is the word that comes up often.”

“You’re not prepared for it in any way at all… But I am like ‘why is this so surprising’… An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person? It’s not like strong women don’t have any romantic bones in their body. I think it’s the deliciousness of it that has taken people by surprise and they just adore it. It’s the younger generation that’s really doing all the clapping and cheering,” she added.

Meanwhile, as per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Shabana Azmi will continue to headline Netflix India’s Dabba Cartel.