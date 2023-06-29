Shae Gill Reacts To Pasoori Remake In Satyaprem Ki Katha: 'I Don't Own The Song'

It was on Monday when the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the remake of Pasoori, which ended up receiving sharp reactions from audiences. The original Pakistani pop number sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was released last year and became a smash hit. Now, the remake version crooned by Arijit Singh-Tulsi Kumar and composed by Rochak Kohli has garnered massive flak online. Netizens claimed that they found the rendition unnecessary, leaving many disappointed.

Amidst the drama, singer Shae Gill candidly opened up about the Pasoori remake while also requesting fans to stop sending hate and negativity to the new song. On Wednesday, she addressed her fans in a video shared on Instagram stories. Shae Gill clarified that she didn’t sell the song, adding that she doesn’t own it. “I have been getting a lot of questions regarding whether this was my decision. Guys, I don’t own the song, I don’t have the rights, so I didn’t sell it. I actually found out through you guys about the remake of the song,” said the singer.

Talking about the negative reactions, Shae continued, “I also want to talk about the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much, I am so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But also at the same time, I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake. Maybe that will help. And if it’s something that you don’t like at all, I would say don’t listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?”

The remake version of the Pasoori song retains the original’s chorus and catchy hook with Arijit Singh’s vocals. Pasoori Nu has a romantic feeling to it featuring the lead actors of Satyaprem Ki Katha dancing and embracing each other.

During an exclusive interaction with News18, composer Rochak Kohli explained that the creators were ready to meet up with harsh criticism while releasing the song. He said, “As artists, we always look at recreation as an opportunity to create an alternative version of what is already out there. We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on Friday, June 29.