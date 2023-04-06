Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in the much-acclaimed film Kal Ho Naa Ho is considered to be one of the best of his career. However, what many people may not know is that Shah Rukh Khan initially wanted his close friend and fellow actor, Salman Khan, to play the lead role in the film. According to Nikhil Advani’s statement in the book ‘SRK 25 Years of Life’ by Samar Khan, it was revealed that after filming for four to five days, Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Germany. The next day, the superstar called Nikhil to inform him that his back problem would prevent him from continuing with the film.

Shah Rukh Khan told Nikhil that the medical procedure required was more complicated than he had anticipated, and as a result, he would have to abandon the project. Afterwards, Shah Rukh Khan contacted his dear friend Karan Johar, who had co-produced and written the film, to suggest Salman Khan as his replacement. However, both Nikhil and Karan declined Shah Rukh’s suggestion, assuring him that the script had been specifically written with him in mind. They also proposed a nine-month delay in filming if needed. Interestingly, despite not being cast as the lead, Salman Khan did appear in an unexpected cameo role in the movie.

According to Scoop Whoop, Salman Khan appeared as a musician named Frankie Ramdayal, who was encountered by the characters Naina, Sweetu, and Aman while they were on a ferry. While most of the sequence was edited out in the final cut, Salman Khan could still be spotted standing behind Frankie in his musical attire.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood and have been close friends for several years. The two actors have appeared in several films together, including Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others.

Released in 2003, Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film went on to become a huge commercial success and is considered one of the most iconic Bollywood films of all time. Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in the film is still remembered fondly by fans and critics alike.

