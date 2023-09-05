CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan Run In Black Overcoats In New Video; Fans Excited About 'Reunion'
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan Run In Black Overcoats In New Video; Fans Excited About 'Reunion'

Curated By: Kashvi Raj Singh

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 14:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Fans demand Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the video.

In a new video that has appeared online, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen smiling and running towards their cars in black overcoats.

Days after it was reported that the two former Dons of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be coming together for a project after 17 years, a new video has now surfaced on social media in which the two can be seen running. The viral clip shares no information about the project but reads the words “Coming Soon".

This has once again left fans wondering if Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are soon reuniting for a grand project. Some speculate that the two may be making a cameo in Don 3 whereas others suspect that it could be an advertisement. Watch the video here:

Last month, during an #AskSRK session on X, formerly Twitter, a fan had asked Shah Rukh Khan to write a few lines for Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had written, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

Prior to this, Amitabh Bachchan had also hinted at working with Shah Rukh Khan. On an episode of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, he said, “I saw (Gauri’s) interior design works. Recently, I was shooting with SRK and while talking I went inside his van. It is beautifully designed. There’s a TV, sliding sofa, kitchen and many other things. He said it was designed by her."

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have previously collaborated on many hit projects like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Fans are now waiting for their reunion with bated breath.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is set to release in theatres on September 7. The Atlee directorial also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani among others. The film will also feature an extended appearance from Deepika Padukone.

