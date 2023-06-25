Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan To Reunite For a Film After 9 Years? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are all set to reunite after nine years. Having last worked in Happy New Year in 2014, Shah Rukh and Farah are reportedly teaming up again for a new film. However, this time around it seems like SRK and Farah are coming together as a producer and director.

As per a Mid-Day report, Shah Rukh will be producing Farah’s new masala film. A source told the outlet, “Earlier, a studio was going to back it, and the idea of SRK headlining it was also being discussed. But now, there’s been a shift in the storyline that requires a different range of actors to do the movie."

The insider added that while Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies, is busy with the completion of Atlee’s Jawan and kicking off the production of Aryan Khan’s new series, the studio has signed the initial deal with Farah. “If all goes well, it will be announced later in the year and could kick off the shoot by the [end of] 2023," the source said.

It is to see if Farah manages to rope in Shah Rukh as the lead as well. Farah and Shah Rukh are not only close friends but he has worked in all her directorial films. He starred as the lead in Main Hoon Naa, Farah’s directorial debut, which was released in 2004. The film became a massive hit and fans often revisit the movie. They then reunited for Om Shanti Om in 2007 and was a blockbuster. Their last work together was Happy New Year in 2014.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan and wrapping work of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. These mark his first projects with Atlee and Hirani. He is also reportedly starring in Tiger vs Pathaan with Salman Khan. The film is expected to go on floors next year.