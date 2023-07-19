Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Engage In Cute ‘Nok-Jhok’ In Viral Video and Fans Are Loving It; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is called King of Romance for a reason. An old video of the Jawan actor has surfaced online in which he can be seen engaging in a cute banter with his wife, Gauri Khan. In the viral clip, Gauri, clad in a saree, is seen dancing and enjoying a show when her husband comes to ask her for something. Shah Rukh Khan looked hot in his classy black shirt. However, he starts to go somewhere when Gauri quickly intervenes, and the couple engages in cute banter.

Fans are loving this ‘nok-jhok’ between the couple. Several took to the comments section to share their amused feelings. One fan commented, “Mard sirf apni pasndida aurat se ladta h", while another wrote, “my gosh, first time I saw SRK this way, vese bhi har mard bahari ladko se bahut hi adab se peshate hai". A fan expressed her jealousy of Shah Rukh’s lady love and commented, “Mujhe jalan ho rahe h itne kareeb mat jao gauri srk ke".

Check out the cute video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@incredible.srk)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s love story is no less than a Bollywood movie itself. The duo met in their teens and gradually fell in love. After dating for a good period, they got married in October 1991. The couple has three children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

On the work front, after the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is set to mark his presence with Atlee’s upcoming pan-India film, Jawan. As per the prevue, SRK seems to embrace a negative shade in the movie. Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Priyamani in key roles. Moreover, Deepika Padukone’s cameo in the film has also made fans excited to see the ‘Om Shanti Om’ couple back on screen. The movie will hit theatres on September 7.

Apart from this, the superstar also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.