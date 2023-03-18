Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri recently attended Alanna Panday’s wedding in Mumbai. Alanna is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. A video from the wedding party has gone viral, in which Shah Rukh is seen dancing with Gauri and Alanna’s mom Deanne Pandey.

In the video, the trio is seen dancing to AP Dhillon’s Dil Nu. Shah Rukh wore a black suit teamed with a white shirt. Gauri Khan also wore a green shimmery ensemble. Deanne on the other hand wore a golden gown. The three also held hands and danced in a circle at one point. Ananya Panday and others were also seen dancing in the background. Have a look at the video :

Another video of Shah Rukh and Gauri watching Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta dance to his song I’m the Best from his 1997 movie Yes Boss also went viral.

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on Thursday in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai. Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday. Actors Kim Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan, and husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, among many others attended the wedding. Shanaya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Maheep Kapoor were also spotted in Alanna’s wedding videos and photos that have been circulating on social media.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, he will soon be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh was last seen in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan which turned out to be a blockbuster with a collection surpassing Rs. 1000 crores worldwide. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and had an extended cameo of Salman Khan.

