Shah Rukh Khan And Rajkumar Hirani Bid Dunki's Digital Rights For A Whopping Rs 155 Crores; Report

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood actors and there is no doubt about it. King Khan enjoys a massive fan following. These fans are currently waiting for SRK’s two of most awaited movies - Jawan and Dunki. Now, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s films have created history much before their release.

As reported by the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki’s digital rights have been sold to JioCinema for a whopping Rs 155 Crore. The source told the portal, “This is the biggest deal in the history of Indian Cinema for a film released in a single language. It has got a lot to do with the brand of Rajkumar Hirani coming together with the brand of Shah Rukh Khan. Two of India’s biggest global icons are coming together to create a film that is expected to create a global impact, which has in turn resulted in the biggest post-theatrical deal of all time."

Not only that, if we go by the source’s words, the OTT platform has plans to take on the global market like Netflix,"Rs. 155 crores is a huge sum but the SRK x Hirani combo deserves this and a lot more. The amount fetched by Dunki is even higher than what Jawan fetched for the Hindi version from Netflix," the source concluded.

Both Jawan and Dunki are being produced under SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. On the other hand, Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will also feature Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan also made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.