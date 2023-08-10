Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Dance Their Heart Out In This Viral Video; Watch

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan always make their fans excited when they come together. Just like in this video, in which both have set the stage on fire with an impromptu dance performance that has taken the internet by storm. A video capturing this unforgettable moment has sent fans into a frenzy.

The video, which has been circulating across various social media platforms, shows the two megastars dancing at Sonam Kapoor’s reception party. Both are twining in black and are seen dancing with Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor. Ranveer Singh and Anil are also seen in the video watching them and laughing. Both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are singing a song from their film Karan Arjun. The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, left fans in happy mode. They are calling them ‘anmol ratan’. One of the fans wrote, “Salman Khan Sir and Srk respect to both of them.” Another wrote, “Bhaijaan and kingkhan.”

Watch the viral video here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were recently seen in Pathan. The Kick actor made a cameo in the film. Fans loved their scene.

On the work note, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan which is releasing on September 7. The film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad. The makers have already released the first song from the film. While Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.