Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu's Dunki Has A New Update

Taapsee Pannu surprised her fans with an exciting update on her upcoming film Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, during a candid social media interaction. Taapsee, known for her versatility and impressive performances, generally keeps her projects under wraps. However, during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, she shared some details about the film. When a fan inquired about the progress of Dunki, Taapsee mentioned that she still has to shoot for a few days. “I just know that I have to shoot for a few days, and for more details, I think you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film. Only he knows what exactly is happening, when the first look will be released, and everything else. I’m just happy to be a part of this film," she said.

Taapsee Pannu also spoke about her relationship with social media and why she is less active on these platforms. Reflecting on the changing dynamics of online platforms, she expressed her disappointment with the toxicity prevalent on social media. She mentioned that although social media was initially meant for connecting and fostering a positive environment, it has transformed into a space where people bring others down. Unhappy with this environment, she decided to connect with her fans and well-wishers through other means, promising to share more details in the future.

Speaking of Dunki, the film promises an intriguing narrative that focuses illegal backdoor route known as Donkey Flight. This secret way enables people to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. The project brings a collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani. With Taapsee Pannu joining the cast, the excitement surrounding the film continues to soar. Furthermore, reports suggest that actor Vicky Kaushal will play a pivotal role in the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited. The release date for the film is yet to be officially announced.

Work-wise, Taapsee Pannu has several other exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba alongside actors Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba premiered exclusively on Netflix in July 2021. Taapsee is also busy filming her upcoming Tamil movie titled Alien. Confirming her involvement, she shared a post on her Instagram, saying, “It’s a film with an intriguing concept. Those who liked ‘Game Over’ will surely appreciate it. I want to clarify that I am not playing the role of the Alien in the movie. This film offers a fresh and unique experience for me as well."

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Blurr, a film directed Ajay Bahl.