SRK Sets Stage on Fire With Anirudh as They Dance To Jawan's Vandha Edam, Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan joined Anirudh R on stage to dance to the Tamil version of Zinda Banda, Vandha Edam. The duo took to the stage of the Jawan audio launch and matched steps while Anirudh sang the song. In a video now going viral, Anirudh delivered a powerful performance and turned a cheerleader for Shah Rukh Khan before inviting him on stage to join him. Together, they performed the hook step of the song.

Fans attending the event shared videos on social media platforms and showered the duo with love. Watch the video below:

SRK Dancing on Zinda banda Tamil version with Anirudh performing on it live💥 #JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/oUHifAGlyz— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 30, 2023

Apart from dancing with Anirudh, Shah Rukh was also seen showering the music composer with love as he entered the music launch. In a viral video, Shah Rukh greeted Vijay with a hug while planted a kiss on Anirudh’s cheek.

Complete entry of King Khan SRK at the event 💥#JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/WRjgsAijQt— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 30, 2023

On August 29, Shah Rukh Khan announced on Twitter and Instagram that he will be flying down to Chennai for the pre-release event. SRK wrote alongside a poster for the upcoming film, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!” Earlier in the day, he was seen in Katra seeking blessing of Vaishno Devi. He tried to keep his identity hidden by wearing a mask and a blue hooded jacket but a video of him entering the temple premises, flanked by police personnel, his going viral on social media.

Apart from the announcement, pictures from the venue have also gone viral. The photos offer a glimpse into the college premises and the huge setup that has been built for King Khan to arrive. Meanwhile, the trailer will possibly be released on August 31 in Dubai.

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first project with Atlee. The teaser gave the audience a sneak peek into the many roles the superstar will play in the film. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for release on September 7. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in important roles. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh will have a double role in the film, playing a fighter (father) and a jailer (son), as per Times Now Digital. Jawan, directed by Gauri Khan and produced by Gaurav Verma.