SRK Sets Stage on Fire With Anirudh as They Dance To Jawan's Vandha Edam, Video Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

SRK Sets Stage on Fire With Anirudh as They Dance To Jawan's Vandha Edam, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 18:59 IST

Chennai, India

Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh R bring the house down at Jawan audio launch.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing Vandha Edam, the Tamil version of Zinda Banda, from Jawan. He was seen dancing with Anirudh R.

Shah Rukh Khan joined Anirudh R on stage to dance to the Tamil version of Zinda Banda, Vandha Edam. The duo took to the stage of the Jawan audio launch and matched steps while Anirudh sang the song. In a video now going viral, Anirudh delivered a powerful performance and turned a cheerleader for Shah Rukh Khan before inviting him on stage to join him. Together, they performed the hook step of the song.

Fans attending the event shared videos on social media platforms and showered the duo with love. Watch the video below:

Apart from dancing with Anirudh, Shah Rukh was also seen showering the music composer with love as he entered the music launch. In a viral video, Shah Rukh greeted Vijay with a hug while planted a kiss on Anirudh’s cheek.

On August 29, Shah Rukh Khan announced on Twitter and Instagram that he will be flying down to Chennai for the pre-release event. SRK wrote alongside a poster for the upcoming film, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!” Earlier in the day, he was seen in Katra seeking blessing of Vaishno Devi. He tried to keep his identity hidden by wearing a mask and a blue hooded jacket but a video of him entering the temple premises, flanked by police personnel, his going viral on social media.

Apart from the announcement, pictures from the venue have also gone viral. The photos offer a glimpse into the college premises and the huge setup that has been built for King Khan to arrive. Meanwhile, the trailer will possibly be released on August 31 in Dubai.

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first project with Atlee. The teaser gave the audience a sneak peek into the many roles the superstar will play in the film. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for release on September 7. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in important roles. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh will have a double role in the film, playing a fighter (father) and a jailer (son), as per Times Now Digital. Jawan, directed by Gauri Khan and produced by Gaurav Verma.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. jawan
  3. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:August 30, 2023, 18:57 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 18:59 IST