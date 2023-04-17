SRK Reacts to Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut Against KKR, Says 'Sachin Tendulkar What A Proud Moment'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Arjun Tendulkar making his IPL debut under Mumbai Indians on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR co-owner took to Twitter and reached out to Sachin Tendulkar, calling his son’s IPL debut as a ‘proud moment.’ For the unversed, Arjun was given the opportunity to be a part of the squad under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

Taking to his social media platform, Shah Rukh wrote, “As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and

@sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!"

On Sunday, following Arjun’s debut, Sachin took to Instagram and shared a picture from the match and wrote, “Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians clashed with Kolkata Knight Riders in Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders a five-wicket defeat in their Indian Premier League match. Shah Rukh was missing from the match but Suhana Khan and AbRam were seen attending the match. Pictures and videos from the match of the duo went viral.

