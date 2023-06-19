Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Will Make 1st Appearance Together On Koffee With Karan 8? Here's The Truth

The rumour mill has been buzzing with excitement after news started coming in that superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan will be making their first appearance on the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. Speculations about the father-son duo gracing the couch of the eighth season of the show have created a stir among fans. However, no official confirmation has been made till now.

Reports also say that Gauri Khan is also likely to come. In the last season, Gauri Khan was seen with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also starred in an ad for Aryan’s directorial debut ad featuring the announcement of the new collection of his clothing line. In the ad, a frustrated Aryan is seen working on coming up with the perfect logo or tagline. Words such as ‘quintessential’ and ‘timeless’ appear on the board but Aryan is not satisfied. Frustrated, he throws the chalk away and strikes a line through the board with red paint. Soon, Shah Rukh walks into the screen and notices the board. He picks up the paintbrush and slashes another line across the red paint on the board to make it look like a cross mark. Thus forming the logo of the brand, D’yavol X. The video comes to an end with Shah Rukh seated on the steps with the paintbrush in his hand.

Coming back to the chat show, reports say that Koffee With Karan’s eighth season is reportedly slated to begin in August or September this year. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, it will feature a slew of celebrities. As per reports, the show will be a six-episode series. Media reports also claim that this time only Bollywood actors will not be invited but actors from South India will also grace the show. Yash, Rishab Shetty, and Allu Arjun, who are now pan-India stars, are expected to appear on the chat show.