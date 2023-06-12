CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Roasts Fan After He Asks If Gauri Is The Reason He Has Only 15 Mins For Ask SRK

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 16:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan gets witty during Ask SRK session.

Shah Rukh Khan gets witty during Ask SRK session.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted his Ask SRK session on Monday during which he spoke about Suhana Khan, Jawan and Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted his iconic Ask SRK sessions after a long break. While the actor admitted he had only 15 minutes in hand, he managed to answer as many questions about Suhana Khan, her debut film The Archies, Jawan, Dunki and more. While the actor was replying to tweets by several fans, a fan questioned Shah Rukh about his limited time for the AMA session.

“Ye hamesha aapke paas bs 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhi ji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya?" a fan asked. The tweet caught Shah Rukh’s attention and he dropped a hilarious reply. He appeared to tell the user not to share his story with him. “Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! (Son, don’t tell me your story, go clean the house)," Shah Rukh replied.

Shah Rukh Khan began his Ask SRK session on Twitter by announcing, “Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game….." The superstar started the session shortly after he gave a shout out to his daughter Suhana Khan for The Archies.

“I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love," he tweeted, after the new poster was released.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan. The film marks Shah Rukh’s second big budget release of the year. Besides the superstar, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on September 7. He also has Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in the pipeline for this year.

first published:June 12, 2023, 16:57 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 16:58 IST