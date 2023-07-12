Shah Rukh Khan Asks Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara’s Husband Vignesh Shivan To 'Beware'; Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan is known not just for his outstanding acting skills but also for his witty remarks. The actor often gives hilarious responses to fans, friends and followers on social media. The superstar has once again amused the internet with his new tweet for his Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan. Recently, King Khan thanked the Godfather actress’ husband for appreciating Jawan’s prevue and hilariously warned him to beware of his wife.

It all started after the Tamil director shared an Instagram story where he congratulated the Jawa team and praised his wife for her dream debut with Shah Rukh Khan. “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug hatss off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin O dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan," he had written.

Later, SRK replied to Vignesh’s story in his signature style. He re-shared the director’s story and thanked him for all the love. SRK further complimented Nayanthara and asked Vignesh to beware of his wife, as she has now learned some major kicks and punches. “@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!" he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!! pic.twitter.com/5aMZ8rzReN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

On July 10, the makers of Jawan revealed the highly anticipated prevue of the film and it created an instant buzz on the Internet. Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead role in the film, was in different avatars in the prevue and fans have already gone crazy over his acting range. The action thriller is directed by Atlee Kumar and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will also make a special appearance in the film. Jawan will hit theatres in September this year.