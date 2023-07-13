Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Down His Favourite Action Scene From Jawan, Says 'The One With The Trucks..."

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue has released this week and has created a lot of buzz on social media. It is because of Atlee’s grand vision, a stellar star cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, appealing visuals, Anirudh Ravichandran’s music and most importantly Shah Rukh Khan’s ever-encompassing presence. To add an extra layer to the excitement of the fans, SRK conducted one of his signatures @AskSRK sessions where he addressed some pertinent questions related to his film.

One of the netizens asked King Khan,

“From prevue it looks like there are so many action scenes but which is ur fav from #Jawan #AskSRK!" To this, SRK’s response was, “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan."

Talking about Jawan, the film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. All characters were introduced recently and the power-packed prevue has taken the internet on storm in no time. The video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice playing in the background. He introduces his character in both positive and negative shades.

The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and bringing justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now." Jawan is set to release on September 7.