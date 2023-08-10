Shah Rukh Khan BRUTALLY Roasts User For Age Shaming Him For Jawan: ‘Bewakoof Hone Ki Koi Umar…’

Shah Rukh Khan gave a befitting reply to a social media user who age-shamed him on Twitter. On Thursday, the Jawan actor conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session when one of the users took a dig at him saying, “Sir jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai (There is a limit to be young. You are old now)."

King Khan replied to the user and called him ‘bewakoof’, which means idiot. “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan (Thank you for reminding. Remember one more thing, there is no age to be an idiot)," he wrote.

Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/Vhrfm6Cky3— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Several fans hailed SRK’s response and praised the actor for giving it back to trolls. “#King khan #ShahRukhKhan king in each and every aspect even in giving tight slap replies to chindi haters," one of the fans wrote. Another fan wrote, “If you think you are bad , then SRK is your dad. Bhai kya wit hai bande ki."

Currently gearing up for the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is written and directed by Atlee. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan released a new Jawan poster in which he was seen holding a gun.

It is being said that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Reportedly, the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.