SRK Brutally Trolled, Called 'Very Rude' After Jawan Star Pushed Fan's Hand Away at Airport

Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to entertain any selfie request from fans! How do we know this? Well, the Bollywood superstar looked upset after a fan tried to take a selfie with him at Mumbai airport. However, SRK’s move of pushing his fan’s hand away has not gone down well with netizens, who are trolling the actor ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated film Jawan, also starring Nayanthara.

As soon as the video of the same was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, netizens began calling SRK out for being “very rude". One user wrote, “So sad! He was only trying to take a pic without even touching him!" Another one commented, “Unnecessary attitude." “If you are a superstar, fans would want to come and take photos with you. I am myself a SRK fan but this was no way to treat a fan. You can politely refuse to get clicked if you are not in a mood," a third user said. Someone replied, “I think he was very rude."

Shah Rukh has been staying away from the cameras for a while now. The actor no longer poses for the paparazzi at red-carpet events or airports. Even at the NMACC event that took place last month, the actor skipped the red carpet photo-op and made his way directly to the event while his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara. It is also reported that Vijay Sethupathi plays a vital role in the film. As per reports, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film, playing SRK’s wife in a few portions. It is rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay could also make a cameo in the film. Jawan is slated to release on June 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here