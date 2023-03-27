Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Pathaan turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The film marked his comeback on the big screens after almost 4 years, which took the box office by storm by collecting over 1000 crores at the global box office. Basking in the success, King Khan has now gifted himself a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge reportedly.

According to Pinkvilla, reports state Shah Rukh purchases the brand new SUV for a whopping Rs. 10 crore. “It is the most expensive car on sale in India currently. The reports also suggest that the showroom price of the car is around Rs. 8.20 crore but personalisation options push the price up to Rs.10 crore. SRK’s fans were seen sharing videos of his new car entering Mannat on Sunday. The car also has a ‘555’ number plate on it."

Reportedly, Shah Rukh was infact spotted driving the Rolls Royce on the streets of Mumbai at night. “This ultra-luxury SUV is finished in an Arctic White paint scheme while the interiors are matched to a white leather with Colbalto Blue accents, and to top it all off, it gets the signature ‘0555’ number plate. SRK has added this price possession in his garage after the massive success of the Pathaan movie,” an automobile page has shared the same.

Coming back to Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier shared at a fan meet, “We worked very hard. So, we were intensely in work mode. Thank you for supporting the film so much, in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have helped curtail the happy release of this film. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”

Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. While John played the role of an antagonist, Deepika played the role of an officer. Both of their characters’ on-screen energy and the action scenes were immensely loved.. Salman Khan also had a special cameo in the film.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Jawan sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here