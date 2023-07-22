Shah Rukh Khan Calls Aryan Khan 'Idiot', Says 'Tere Maate Ki' In Never-Seen-Before Video

Shah Rukh Khan has left fans in awe once again after an old video surfaced online, showing him engaging in a playful banter with his son, Aryan Khan. The candid moment, captured in a never-seen-before video, showcases the strong bond shared between the father-son duo. Fans are calling him the coolest dad.

The video clip was shared on a fan page. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen playfully teasing Aryan Khan. The video is dated back to Aryan’s young days and the two are seen practicing some fight moves. Aryan puts his arm around his father’s neck and starts pressing it. As the grip gets stronger, the actor gets uncomfortable and asks him in his choking voice to stop but the son doesn’t stop and instead asks Dad to say “matte". This is the term used when an opponent in a martial arts fight accepts his/her defeat. The Pathaan actor says “Teri Matte Di" and Aryan loosens his grip. Then Shah Rukh Khan scolds him saying, idiot.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK ARMY (@srk__army_)

As soon as the video was shared fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Love the line “tere mate ki”…. OMG so sooooo adorable.” Another wrote, “A good father to his children.” Some even said Aryan is looking like Gauri Khan.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action thriller titled Jawan. It is one of the most-awaited movies. Ever since the prevue of the film has been released, it has only multiplied fans’ excitement.

Interestingly, according to the information related to the songs revealed, there is no track featuring the leads, Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan together, whereas Deepika, who will have a cameo in the film, will feature in two tracks. Fans also found it surprising as one of them wrote, “It looks like @deepikapadukone as the main lead with two songs where #Nayanthara is playing a special appearance role as there is not even one song BTW SRK-Nayan" while another asked, “Does any Arijit Singh song is there."

Meanwhile, the new posters for Jawan were released recently, and they created an instant buzz on the internet. The looks of the actors promised an action-packed visual treat to the audience. Jawan is set to release worldwide on September 7.