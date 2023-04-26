Shah Rukh Khan Calls Gauri Khan 'Speed Maniac' As They Zoom On A Beach Bike In This Viral Video; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story is one that has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. The two met in Delhi in the 1980s, where they fell in love and began dating. Despite their cultural and religious differences, they remained committed to each other, and in 1991, tied the knot. Today, they are considered one of the most iconic power couples in the entertainment industry.

An old video, that has been making rounds on the internet, has Shah Rukh discussing his fear of speed and refusing to ride a bike on the beach, despite Gauri’s interest in such adventures! In the video, Gauri invites SRK to join her and sit behind her while she rides the bike. Little Suhana Khan, who seems to take after her mother, insists on joining them. Check out the video here:

The video captures SRK confessing that he can perform stunts but Gauri speeding a quad bike on the beach is quite scary for him! He can be heard shouting “Gauri, aaram se" and dubbing her a speed maniac. As Suhana seeks permission to go on a speeding ride with ‘mumma’ Gauri, Shah Rukh lovingly taps her forehead and says, “nobody is going fast!" He can heard saying, “Gauri, go slow, yaar. It’s really scary."

One can also spot SRK’s sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, in the backdrop too. The video is allegedly from Dubai, right outside their property.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan that went on to break many box office records. He will next seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Nayanthara as the female lead. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here