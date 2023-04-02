Shah Rukh Khan Calls Nita Ambani's NMACC 'Spirit of Passion', Says 'We Discussed This 12 Years Back’

Shah Rukh Khan recently added glam to the NMACC fashion gala held in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan and Suhana Khan. King Khan also took to the stage to give an electrifying performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Speaking to VJ Anusha Dandekar at the event, SRK heaped praises on Nita Ambani and lauded her vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

He said, “Nita has spent so many years trying to get this. I’ve known that, I think 10 to 12 years back, we’ve been discussing this and she’s been talking to me. She showed me the blueprint. It was designed in a bigger way, differently. Now it’s designed very differently. And it is such a spirit of passion here. It’s such a journey of passion."

The actor continued, “Nita is someone who’s followed art herself, and we all do follow art, but we don’t create something which facilitates art. I’m an artist, too. So many of us artists but she’s taken time out. She’s taken resources out and she’s put it into a place where it’s going to facilitate arts even more. It’s like the great Mr Sachin Tendulkar teaching kids how to play cricket. If art lovers and art performers don’t do it, who else would? We can’t leave it to just the businessmen."

Describing his feelings about the evening, SRK said that it was spectacular, fantastic and mesmerising.

Watch the video here:

The first and the second days of the event saw several top Bollywood celebrities in attendance such as Shah Rukh Khan along with his family, Salman Khan, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were in attendance as well.

