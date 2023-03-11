CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Channels Mass Vijay and Rajinikanth In Leaked Jawan Video, Fans In Shock
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Channels Mass Vijay and Rajinikanth In Leaked Jawan Video, Fans In Shock

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 12:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan from the leaked footage of Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan from the leaked footage of Jawan.

A leaked clip from Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan found its way to social media and left the fans craving for more.

A new video allegedly from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has leaked online and it has caused quite a wave among fans. The superstar, who is still enjoying the success of Pathaan, is seen taking on the massy avatar in the Altee director film. The clip reminded us of action-packed Tamil movies usually headlined by Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.

In the clip that had gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a massy avatar whipping the bad guys with a belt. And while the actor indulged in action in a rustic blue shirt and pants, he had a cigarette pursed between his teeth. The viral clip has now been removed from all social media platforms but not before fans could take note of Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled stardom coupled with Atlee’s vision for Jawan.

Responding to the Twitter post, one of the fans wrote, “Baap re baap. Jawan leaked video (of) Shah Rukh Khan, the king of box office. Kya baap level ki movie la rahe ho (this will be the big daddy of all films)!!! Can’t wait. This is surely to break every single record." Another one said, “Pathaan was just a teaser… Asli mass action picture toh Jawan hogi… SRK in an avatar like never before."

RELATED NEWS

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others.

About the Author
Yatamanyu Narain
Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Atlee
  2. bollywood
  3. jawan
  4. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:March 11, 2023, 12:35 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 12:35 IST
