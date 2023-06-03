Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For Aryan, Visits Sets of Son's Debut Show On First Day of Shoot

It is no secret that unlike his father Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan has decided to enter the showbiz world not as an actor but as a director. The starkid is working on his directorial debut which is reportedly titled ‘Stardom’. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, the shooting for Aryan Khan’s debut OTT project began on June 2.

Aryan Khan Begins Shooting For His Directorial Project

The entertainment portal claimed that Aryan Khan was shooting in Worli, Mumbai for his debut show on Friday (June 2) when his father, Shah Rukh Khan also paid him a surprise visit. Reportedly, King Khan cheered his son - who reached on sets much before the call time i.e. 7 am.

What Does Aryan Khan’s Debut Show ‘Stardom’ Revolve Around?

The announcement of Aryan Khan’s debut series - produced by Red Chillies Entertainment - was made back in December 2022. The title ‘Stardom’ reflects the central theme of the show, which delves into the world of the Indian film industry and explores the meaning of stardom. It will be a 6 episodic series.

‘Stardom’ To Also Star Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh?

Last month, Peeping Moon reported that the show will be headlined by young, promising actors along with some prominent faces such as Gautami Kapoor (Ram Kapoor’s wife), popularly known for her work on television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai. Not just this, Aryan’s directorial debut will also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

“SRK and Ranveer will be seen in different episodes, playing roles that are small but important in taking the story forward. It’s a special part, and both are excited to shoot for it under the direction of Jr. Khan," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also left everyone completely impressed in January this year when he made his comeback with Pathaan. Next, he will be seen in Jawan. He also has Dunki in his pipeline.