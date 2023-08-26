SRK Breaks Silence On Reuniting With Big B After 17 Years: 'He Beat Me In...'

Two of the biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are likely to come together for a project soon. While no details about the same have been shared as of now, on Saturday, entertainment portal Instant Bollywood took to its Instagram handle and dropped a picture of SRK, Big B with a caption that read, “Don 1 & 2 to come together for a Project after 17 years."

Now, in his latest #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about working with Amitabh Bachchan after years.

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan reposted the same picture and wrote, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. However, not many details about the project are known as of now.

Meanwhile, the speculation has left netizens wondering if Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special appearance in Don 3 in which Ranveer Singh will take their legacy forward. Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “What if three Dons together in the upcoming Don 3." Another user asked if Karan Johar is planning a sequel of Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham. Several others also wondered if King Khan will be appearing on Big B’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to promote his upcoming movie Jawan.

Interestingly, a few days back, Amitabh Bachchan also hinted at working with Shah Rukh Khan during his show KBC 13 when he said, “I saw (Gauri’s) interior design works. Recently, I was shooting with SRK and while talking I went inside his van. It is beautifully designed. There’s a TV, sliding sofa, kitchen and many other things. He said it was designed by her.”

If Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for a movie soon, it will undoubtedly be the biggest news for the entertainment industry. The duo previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his Atlee directorial Jawan which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 7 this year. He also has Dunki in his pipeline. On the other hand, will soon be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also feature in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath. Besides this, Big B will also be reuniting with Deepika for the Hindi remake of The Intern.