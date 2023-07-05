Shah Rukh Khan Creates History As Dunki, Jawan's Non-Theatrical Rights Sold For Whopping Rs 480 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood actors and there is no doubt about it. King Khan enjoys a massive fan following. These fans are currently waiting for SRK’s two of most awaited movies - Jawan and Dunki. Now, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s films have created history much before their release.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Jawan and Dunki have fetched record deals from satellite, digital, and music players in the market. Reportedly, the non-theatrical rights of Jawan and Dunki together have been sold for around Rs 480 crore.

“It’s Shah Rukh Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan now as the top two non-theatrical deals of all time are under the name of King Khan. While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs 230 crore,” a source cited by the entertainment portal revealed.

The source also explained that the difference between the two films is because unlike Dunki, Jawan is also being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. “There are some non-theatrical deals which are still getting locked and the eventual total non-theatrical revenue for two films will be close to Rs 500 crore, and both the individual deals will be among the highest ever for a feature film," the source added.

Both Jawan and Dunki are being produced under SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. On the other hand, Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki will also feature Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan also made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.