Shah Rukh Khan Credits Gauri Khan For Suhana Khan's Upbringing: 'But Dimple is Mine'

Shah Rukh Khan is not shying away from giving Gauri Khan all the credit for Suhana Khan’s upbrining. The Jawan actor, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and reacted to Suhana Khan making a public appearance at a book launch. SRK retweeted Gauri’s tweet featuring a video from her book launch attendance and praised Gauri for making their children bringing up the children so well. However, he took all credit for Suhana’s dimple.

In the original tweet, Gauri said that her first public appearance with Shah Rukh was at a book launch and it feels like life as come a full circle as Suhana attended her first book launch. “The first event I ever attended with

@iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!" she tweeted.

Shah Rukh retweeted and said, “Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!"

Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!! https://t.co/uazVfG2e6Z— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2023

Over the weekend, Suhana attended the book launch of ‘Life Has Come a Full Circle’. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the same on Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you @koel.purie for having me!! and thank you @maliniagarwal for moderating such a lovely conversation❤️❤️ #clearlyinvisibleinparis.”

Suhana looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. She kept her way locks lose, and donned one of her brightest smiles. She completed her look with hoop earrings and looked effortlessly glam. She truly looked like a vision to behold. Her bestie Ananya Panday called her ‘prettiest girl in the world’ in the comment section.