Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Decodes Jawan; Calls It A 'Film About Women Made For Men'
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Kashvi Raj Singh

Edited By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 21:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan dropped tidbits about Jawan during an ASK SRK session.

Shah Rukh Khan said in an #AskSRK session that Jawan has two heroines and is a film about women.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly, Twitter) on Saturday afternoon for another #AskSRK session with his followers ahead of the release of Jawan. Shah Rukh hinted that he would soon either drop a new song from the film or Prevue Reloaded. He shared that he was on his way to meet the film’s director Atlee and engaged in a fun, witty banter with his fans.

One person asked Shah Rukh, “Hi @iamsrk sir, eagerly anticipating #Jawan! Can you tease us with one word that best describes the journey your character goes through in the film? #AskSRK." The actor replied, “No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan."

Another fan asked Shah Rukh a funny question. He wrote, “Sir meri do biwi hai ek ko #jawan first day first show dekhna hai dusri ko first day last day. Ek din mai do baar kaise karun sir please help #AskSRK (Sir, I have two wives. One wants to watch Jawan first day first show, the other wants to watch the film first day last show. How do I watch the film twice in one day? Sir, please help)."

Shah Rukh gave a witty reply to the fan, saying that the film also has two heroines. He wrote, “#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain….Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa….ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawan (There are two heroines in Jawan as well. Take both wives together, old their hands one by one when I appear on screen with a different heroine)."

In his previous AMA session, Shah Rukh had said that Jawan gives the message of woman empowerment. He wrote, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them."

The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year. It will feature Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles.

first published:August 26, 2023, 21:53 IST
last updated:August 26, 2023, 21:53 IST