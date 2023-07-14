Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Pathaan Shatters Records on Release Day in Russia

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan continues to break records. The action thriller was recently released on over 3,000 screens in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Well, on day one of its release, it shattered all records and collected the biggest opening day for an Indian film in dubbed Russian language.

As reported by the Box office worldwide, the film saw approximately 2,000 admits from 370 locations on day one. The film has a booking for the weekend and it is expected that it should easily cross a healthy total. The original version had ₽1.6M ($25K) opening day on 50 locs on 25th January. Baahubali 2 earned ₽430K (5.2M lifetime), the report mentions.

Released in January this year, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film received an overwhelming response from all and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. The film is already generating immense buzz among cinephiles and has become the talk of the town. Jawan is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. It will hit theatres on September 7 this year. The makers have released a teaser recently which left fans more excited. It is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan has six looks in which his bald look has already gone viral.

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki in his pipeline. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also feature Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. Dunki is likely to hit theatres later this year. Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie, Tiger 3.