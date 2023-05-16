Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Have Money to 'Furnish' Mannat, REVEALS 'The Salary I Used to Earn...'

Shah Rukh Khan attended the launch event of his wife, Gauri Khan’s book ‘My Life In Design’ on Monday evening. During the book launch, the Pathaan actor recalled how Gauri started her design journey by designing their dream home - Mannat. Shah Rukh revealed that the bungalow was ‘way beyond’ their budget but they somehow managed to buy it.

“We didn’t realise that Mumbai has a whole system where apartments are more expensive. We were not used to it. We used to live in house next to Taj, which was my director’s house and he said that I could stay there as long as I made movies. Whenever we mustered some money, we said let’s buy one house - it was way beyond our means. We bought it that was one thing, but then we had to spend a lot as it was broken. We didn’t have money to furnish it,” SRK said.

King Khan further revealed he advised Gauri to design their house because they could not afford a designer. “Of course, we called one designer. The lunch that he served us was telling us how he’d design this house… was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month. So we thought now that we’ve bought it, how do we do this house? Then I said, ‘See Gauri, you have the artistic talent, why don’t you become the designer of the house?’ Mannat started like that. The money that we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things. Once we had little money and we bought leather fur sofa and all the small things we used to buy,” the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area. His house has become a milestone. Each day, hundreds of fans gather outside Mannat with the hope to take a picture in front of the house and catch a glimpse of the star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. He also has a cameo to play in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.