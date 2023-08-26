Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reply Wins Hearts As Vidya Balan Asks If He Purchased Awards; Watch

Amid the buzz surrounding the 69th National Film Awards, an old video of an interaction between Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan has resurfaced on the internet. The video is from an award show back in 2013 which was hosted by Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, they can be seen talking to Vidya Balan from the audience.

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan asking Vidya how many awards she has won. Vidya says that she has 47 awards in her kitty. Shahid then asks King Khan the same question when he claims that he has won about 155 awards in his career. “I don’t count my awards, 155 nearly," SRK says. Vidya then promptly asks him, “How many of those did you buy?" to which Shah Rukh Khan replies, “Just a few, 150" as the audience bursts into laughter.

No hate for SRK but This short video is the reality checked by Vidya Balan of SRK 😅😅😆 pic.twitter.com/4Vxdp83rxt— The Winter Guy❄️ (@The_WinterGuy) August 25, 2023

Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Neeyat, directed by Anu Menon. The Knives Out-style mystery thriller marked Vidya’s comeback on the big screen after nearly four years. The film also featured Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri and Niki Aneja Walia in key roles. Vidya played the role of detective Mira Rao, who had to put her skills to use after a murder takes place at billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his Atlee directorial Jawan, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release on September 7 this year.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki in which he will be sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He will also be making a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. It was recently reported that the two superstars shot a rescue scene for Tiger 3. Reportedly, in the scene, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan breaks out Salman’s Tiger from a Pakistani jail and they try to escape authorities in a bike chase sequence.