Shah Rukh Khan Fans SLAM Reports That SRK Got 'Nose Job Done,' Friend Reacts To 'Fake' Accident News

Shah Rukh Khan fans were elated to see their beloved actor “hale and hearty" as SRK returned to Mumbai, a day after a media report claimed that the Bollywood superstar met with an accident while shooting on a set in Los Angeles.

SRK fans are calling the report which also stated that the Bollywood superstar had undergone nose surgery after he hurt his nose while shooting for the project in the US. The photos of SRK’s close up are going insanely viral on Reddit, with netizens lashing out at the nose surgery news.

One user wrote, “Can’t believe people actually thought that he was going to get a nose job at this point lol he has made his entire career with that face." Another one said, “They didn’t just think it, they were hoping it was true so they could troll him. Remember that next time anyone says ‘you’re being biased towards SRK’ or ‘double standards’ in this sub they are actually just trying to gaslight you when they’re the ones being biased against him." A third user said, “People were writing PhD worthy papers telling others that SRK had a plastic surgery on his nose after 30 years as a leading hero here."

Meanwhile, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan informed PTI that the news of the actor’s accident was “false". On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Jawan. Slated to release in September, the film brings Shah Rukh in a never before seen avatar under Atlee’s directorial vision. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. While details of the film are still under wraps, the first look and posters have fans preparing for another blockbuster this year. Shah Rukh had begun the year on a blockbuster note with Pathaan.