CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan 'Forces' Lady Gaga To Take His Watch, Netizens Say 'He Is Making Her Uncomfortable'
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan 'Forces' Lady Gaga To Take His Watch, Netizens Say 'He Is Making Her Uncomfortable'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 08:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Once, Shah Rukh Khan 'forced' Lady Gaga to accept his watch as a gift.

Once, Shah Rukh Khan 'forced' Lady Gaga to accept his watch as a gift.

Shah Rukh Khan interviewed Lady Gaga during her India visit in 2011. However, a video from the interview has left netizens disappointed.

Shah Rukh Khan interviewed Lady Gaga during her India visit in 2011. Years after, an old video from the interview has resurfaced on social media in which King Khan can be seen forcing the globally-popular singer to take his watch as a gift.

In the clip shared by a reddit user, SRK can be seen offering his ‘expensive’ wrist watch as a gift to Lady Gaga. However, she refuses to accept it. Shah Rukh Khan then moved from one corner of the couch to another and tries to forcefully hand her the watch. The singer continuously kept saying ‘no’ and then asked the Bollywood actor to give the watch to a fan instead.

Sharing the video on Reddit, a user wrote, “Do you think his behavior here is acceptable?” Reacting to it, one of the users commented, “It’s funny how in movies they all be like ‘No means No’, but they themselves don’t follow what they preach." Another user arged how Shah Rukh Khan made Lady Gaga so ‘uncomfortable’ with his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. “If Ranveer Singh/Varun did this . people in this sub would have burned them to death," another comment read.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Interview with Lady Gaga. Do you think his behavior here is acceptable? by u/BenDoverHughJass in IndiaSpeaks

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen earlier this year with Pathaan. He will be next seen in Jawan. The film is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year. Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki in his pipeline. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also feature Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. Dunki is likely to hit theatres later this year.

Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie, Tiger 3.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Lady Gaga
  3. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:July 08, 2023, 08:33 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 08:36 IST