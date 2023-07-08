Shah Rukh Khan 'Forces' Lady Gaga To Take His Watch, Netizens Say 'He Is Making Her Uncomfortable'

Shah Rukh Khan interviewed Lady Gaga during her India visit in 2011. Years after, an old video from the interview has resurfaced on social media in which King Khan can be seen forcing the globally-popular singer to take his watch as a gift.

In the clip shared by a reddit user, SRK can be seen offering his ‘expensive’ wrist watch as a gift to Lady Gaga. However, she refuses to accept it. Shah Rukh Khan then moved from one corner of the couch to another and tries to forcefully hand her the watch. The singer continuously kept saying ‘no’ and then asked the Bollywood actor to give the watch to a fan instead.

Sharing the video on Reddit, a user wrote, “Do you think his behavior here is acceptable?” Reacting to it, one of the users commented, “It’s funny how in movies they all be like ‘No means No’, but they themselves don’t follow what they preach." Another user arged how Shah Rukh Khan made Lady Gaga so ‘uncomfortable’ with his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. “If Ranveer Singh/Varun did this . people in this sub would have burned them to death," another comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen earlier this year with Pathaan. He will be next seen in Jawan. The film is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year. Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki in his pipeline. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also feature Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. Dunki is likely to hit theatres later this year.

Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie, Tiger 3.